Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Clears COVID-19 Protocols, Will Coach vs. Giants

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia Eagles received good news Saturday.

The team announced that head coach Nick Sirianni has cleared the NFL's COVID-19 testing protocols and will be available to coach in Sunday's game against the New York Giants. Sirianni had been quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Sirianni had been staying at a hotel during his quarantine. When speaking to reporters Friday, he said he was hopeful that he would be able to return in time for Sunday's game.

"I’m planning on being there, hoping I'm there,” Sirianni said. “I know that that is optimistic thinking, so I haven't thought the other way yet."

Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports reported that if Sirianni had remained out, passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo would have handled the head coaching duties and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen would have taken care of the play-calling.

The Eagles (7-7) are coming off a 27-17 win over the Washington Football Team on Tuesday. It was Philadelphia's fourth win in its last five games, and it put the team in position to fight for one of the last remaining playoff spots in the NFC as the season winds down.

The Eagles seem to be peaking at the right time. Philadelphia has rushed for over 175 yards in each of its last seven games. The team totaled 238 yards on the ground against Washington.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Giants (4-10) won the first meeting between the two teams 13-7 in Week 12. New York is riding a three-game losing streak into Sunday's matchup.