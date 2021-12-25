Mac Jones Gives Bitcoin to Patriots Offensive Line as Christmas Present

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Mac Jones is choosing a very 2021 gift for his offensive linemen for Christmas.

"I've been studying Bitcoin for a while now," the New England Patriots quarterback said, per Alex McShane of Bitcoin Magazine. "This year I just knew I had to give some Bitcoin to my teammates. So I reached out to Bitcoin Magazine and asked for help on how to give Bitcoin as a gift."

McShane noted Jones reached out to David Bailey, who is the CEO of Bitcoin Magazine and a fellow Alabama alumni, to facilitate the gift-giving process. The Patriots offensive linemen are receiving passes to the Bitcoin 2022 conference and subscriptions to the magazine.

New England's offensive line has certainly earned its presents protecting Jones this year.

The Patriots are 9-5 on the season and in first place in the AFC East. Jones could be well on his way to the Offensive Rookie of the Year and has completed 69 percent of his passes for 3,168 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He is also the one first-round rookie quarterback in line to lead his team to the playoffs, as Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields are all on struggling teams and Trey Lance is sitting behind Jimmy Garoppolo.

The offensive line has been a big part of the team's success and has given Jones enough time to thrive. Now he is giving them something in return.