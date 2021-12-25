49ers' John Lynch Says He 'Accidentally' Liked Tweet Ripping Jimmy Garoppolo

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has landed in some hot water.

The Hall of Fame former safety apparently "liked" a tweet that disparaged 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who played poorly in Thursday's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Lynch offered an explanation on Twitter, claiming he accidentally and unknowingly "liked" the post while scrolling the app during a Christmas Eve church service. He asserted that he still has confidence in Garoppolo as the team's starter.

Garoppolo completed 26 of 35 passes for 322 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Thursday's loss. San Francisco fell to 8-7 and lost position in the NFC playoff race.

The 49ers will return to action on Jan. 2 at home against the Houston Texans.