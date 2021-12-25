X

    49ers' John Lynch Says He 'Accidentally' Liked Tweet Ripping Jimmy Garoppolo

    Doric SamDecember 25, 2021

    San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has landed in some hot water.

    The Hall of Fame former safety apparently "liked" a tweet that disparaged 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who played poorly in Thursday's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    👀👀👀 <a href="https://t.co/zrXFMNPfKv">pic.twitter.com/zrXFMNPfKv</a>

    Lynch offered an explanation on Twitter, claiming he accidentally and unknowingly "liked" the post while scrolling the app during a Christmas Eve church service. He asserted that he still has confidence in Garoppolo as the team's starter.

    John Lynch @JohnLynch49ers

    Apparently - while in Christmas Eve Mass w my Family - I accidentally and unknowingly Liked a Tweet. Never intended to and remain a huge believer in Jimmy. Merry Christmas to everyone.

    Garoppolo completed 26 of 35 passes for 322 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Thursday's loss. San Francisco fell to 8-7 and lost position in the NFC playoff race.

    The 49ers will return to action on Jan. 2 at home against the Houston Texans.

