Report: Browns' Baker Mayfield to Start vs. Packers After Stint on COVID-19 List

AP Photo/David Richard, File

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will reportedly start Saturday's Christmas showdown against the Green Bay Packers after a stint on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

According to NFL Network's Stacy Dales, Mayfield is "ready to roll" after clearing protocols:

The 2021 campaign has been riddled with injury and frustration for Mayfield. He's spent much of the season playing while wearing a harness to stabilize a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder while also missing last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders following his positive COVID-19 test.

In 12 starts this season, Mayfield has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 2,603 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the 7-7 Browns.

Cleveland's showdown with Green Bay is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.