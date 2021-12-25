Report: Browns' Baker Mayfield to Start vs. Packers After Stint on COVID-19 List

Report: Browns' Baker Mayfield to Start vs. Packers After Stint on COVID-19 ListDecember 25, 2021
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will reportedly start Saturday's Christmas showdown against the Green Bay Packers after a stint on the COVID-19/Reserve list.
According to NFL Network's Stacy Dales, Mayfield is "ready to roll" after clearing protocols:
StaceyDales @StaceyDales
I’m told <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> QB Baker Mayfield is ready to roll today. He was asymptomatic his entire time on Covid reserve, yet very involved virtually. His body feels the healthiest it’s been in a while. And, Edge Rusher Myles Garrett (groin) plans on playing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLEvsGB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLEvsGB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a>
The 2021 campaign has been riddled with injury and frustration for Mayfield. He's spent much of the season playing while wearing a harness to stabilize a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder while also missing last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders following his positive COVID-19 test.
In 12 starts this season, Mayfield has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 2,603 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the 7-7 Browns.
Cleveland's showdown with Green Bay is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.