TMZ: Celtics' Enes Kanter Freedom, Carl's Jr. Model Emily Sears Dating for Months

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom is off the market.

TMZ reports that Freedom "has made things official" with model Emily Sears, who once appeared in a Carl's Jr. commercial. Per the report, Kanter and Sears have been dating for "a couple of months."

Sears posted a photo of herself and Freedom together on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, "Bravest person I know."

Sears reportedly lives in Los Angeles while Freedom resides in Boston. Freedom officially changed his name on Nov. 29 when he became an American citizen.

The veteran big man is averaging 4.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21 games for the Celtics this season.