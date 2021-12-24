Former Ohio State QB Cardale Jones on Urban Meyer's Coaching: 'Times Have Changed'

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One of the high points of Urban Meyer's coaching career came when he led the Ohio State Buckeyes to the national title during the 2014 campaign, but the quarterback who helped him do just that doesn't believe the 57-year-old will be back on the sidelines in the future.

"It's almost like the term, 'You can't teach an old dog new tricks,'" Cardale Jones said, per TMZ Sports. "I think [Urban's] ways are a little behind us."

Jones went on to say he had around 10 conversations with Meyer when they were both at Ohio State, "and that's including hi and bye walking through the freakin' facility."

He also suggested, "times have changed. And I don't know if he's willing to make that sacrifice and change in his demeanor, his personality, or his coaching style to keep up with times today."

While Meyer is one of the best coaches in college football history with three national titles and a 187-32 record during his time with Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, he was just 2-11 in 13 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars before he was fired.

His tenure was defined more for headlines such as having a woman who was not his wife dancing on him at a bar and allegations he kicked former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo than it was for on-field success.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Yet Jones was a key part of Meyer's success at Ohio State, filling in for the injured J.T. Barrett and leading the Buckeyes to the inaugural College Football Playoff title with a win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game before postseason victories over Alabama and Oregon.