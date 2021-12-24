Colts' Quenton Nelson Placed on COVID List Ahead of Cardinals Game on Christmas

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Indianapolis Colts placed guard Quenton Nelson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, ruling him out for Saturday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

This is the second time this season that Nelson has been placed on the COVID list. He was previously on the list in training camp after being a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Only unvaccinated players are placed on the COVID list if they have close contacts.

If Nelson is still unvaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19, he will miss the team's next two games. The Colts play the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 2, which is inside the 10-day window for unvaccinated players returning to the lineup.

Nelson missed three games earlier this season with a sprained ankle.