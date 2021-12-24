Report: NBA G League Postpones Season as Players Called Up to NBA amid COVID Outbreak

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

The G League has reportedly postponed the resumption of its season until Jan. 5 amid the NBA's leaguewide COVID-19 outbreak leading to several callups.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the decision was made in part because of the rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide and the NBA gutting G League rosters in recent weeks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.