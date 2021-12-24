NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz's Joe Ingles 'A Name to Watch' as Rival Execs Discuss Value

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz may explore trading Joe Ingles ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline as they try to fortify their roster for a deep playoff push.

Zach Lowe of ESPN reported league executives have wondered what the Jazz could land by packaging Ingles and a first-round pick. The veteran forward is in the final year of his contract and has seen his numbers and role take a dip this season.

