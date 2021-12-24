Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: 'Remarkably Little' Talk About 76ers PG Ahead of Christmas

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

There has reportedly been "remarkably little" movement on the Ben Simmons trade front as Christmas approaches.

Marc Stein noted that trades are a "secondary thing" across the NBA as teams deal with the fallout from rampant positive tests for COVID-19. Several games have been postponed over the last two weeks, and the majority of the league is playing with a bare-bones roster filled with 10-day fill-ins and G Leaguers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.