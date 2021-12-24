Report: Saints' Sean Payton Cleared to Coach vs. Dolphins After Missing Bucs Win

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton reportedly exited the NFL's COVID-19 protocols and returned to the team facility Friday morning.

Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune reported Payton, who missed Sunday's 9-0 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was "cleared to resume head coaching duties" ahead of Monday night's Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins.

