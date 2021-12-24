WFT's Deshazor Everett Hospitalized After Car Crash, Passenger Olivia S. Peters Dies

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett suffered "serious but non-life-threatening" injuries in a car crash Thursday night in Loudoun County, Virginia. His passenger, Olivia S. Peters, died from injuries suffered in the one-car crash.

The Washington Football Team released a statement Friday morning:

A Loudoun County Sheriff's Office police report stated the vehicle driven by Everett left the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over, per ESPN's John Keim. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Sports that "so far it does not appear alcohol was a factor" as the probe continues.

WTOP's Matt Small reported the crash happened on a "winding, rural stretch" of road, and investigators are looking into the speed of the vehicle when the crash occurred.

So far no criminal charges have been filed in the case.

Everett originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2015.

The 29-year-old Louisiana native joined Washington in August 2015 after being waived by the Bucs. He's played the past seven seasons for the franchise.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He's spent most of his time as a reserve safety and contributor on special teams, but he's also made 17 career starts on defense.

Everett most recently played in Tuesday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.