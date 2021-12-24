Amari Cooper Expresses Frustration with Cowboys' Offense Despite Recent Wins

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have won their last three games, are 10-4 and would have the No. 2 seed in the NFC if the season ended today. However, at least one player believes the team could be doing better offensively.

While making his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper was asked if it bothers him that the offense isn't holding up its end of the bargain even though the team is winning. He expressed frustration with not only the offense, but also his lack of targets.

"I got to be honest, it actually does. Because, yeah, we're winning, but the defense is playing a huge part in that. We're not really as explosive as we should be. We're not converting a lot of their turnovers into touchdowns. A lot of them are field goals. And, I feel like I could be a huge part of that, so that's what frustrates me," Cooper said. "I think I can do more in the red zone if I get some targets. I can do more on third down if I get the targets. To help the offense be what we need to be, I think I can definitely help change that."

It's no secret that the Cowboys have struggled since quarterback Dak Prescott returned from his calf injury. In the first six games of the season, Dallas averaged 296.5 passing yards, 164.3 rushing yards and 34.2 points per game.

Since Prescott returned in Week 9, the Cowboys are averaging 247.3 passing yards, 104.4 rushing yards and 25.1 points per game. They also have just six touchdowns in 18 red-zone appearances over the last five games and 28 touchdowns in 52 total red-zone trips this season.

In regards to Cooper, he has taken more of a back seat to CeeDee Lamb. The 27-year-old has 53 catches for 683 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games after putting together two straight 1,000-plus-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020. His receiving yardage ranks second on the team, while his six touchdowns are tied for first with Lamb.

Over the last three games, though, Cooper has just nine catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, so his comments about wanting the ball more should come as no surprise.

Cooper isn't the only player to voice frustration with the Cowboys offense, though. Prescott has been vocal about his concerns, and team owner Jerry Jones said it was "fair" to say the veteran quarterback and the offense have been in a slump.

However, Jones also expressed optimism that the team could turn things around.

“[Prescott] will figure it out,” Jones said. “That’s the key thing here. He has no superior in working on it, studying it, taking it to the practice field, repetition. He’s as good or better than anybody I’ve ever seen and so he will mentally and physically rep this through.”

Dallas will end the regular season against the Washington Football Team, Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles. If the offense is going to get back on track, it'll need to find its footing over the next three weeks.