Cameron Jordan, Gabriel Davis Headline Madden 22 Week 15 Player Ratings Update

The Madden NFL 22 player rating updates dropped Thursday following an eventful Week 15 slate that included huge upsets, thrilling games and excellent individual performances.

No one shined more on the defensive end than the New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan, who moved up one point to 92 overall:

It was a well-deserved bump for Jordan, who had five solo tackles, three quarterback hits and two sacks in the Saints' 9-0 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He also forced a fumble after tackling Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, which led to a recovery from Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore that prevented a likely field-goal attempt in the third quarter.

Jordan also surpassed 100 career sacks on the night, and he joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson as the only two players in Saints history to earn that honor.

Elsewhere, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis is making a name for himself late, scoring four touchdowns in his last three games. Thanks to his efforts, he's now at 76 overall.

He's taken over for Emmanuel Sanders (knee) and fared well in his absence, notably catching five passes for 85 yards and two scores in a 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers.

This catch on 3rd-and-12 gave Buffalo a 23-8 lead:

It wasn't a good day for the Carolina defense, but Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn was an exception with seven tackles (five solo) and an interception. He moved up to 82 overall after his performance.

Chinn is first on Carolina with 98 tackles and tied for second with five pass breakups.