Rams' Cam Akers Activated off IR After Achilles Injury Recovery

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has been activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

The move comes five months after the running back suffered a torn Achilles in July, an injury that was expected to keep him out the entire year.

The 2020 second-round draft pick was expected to be a focal point of the Rams offense this season after impressing as a rookie. Akers totaled 625 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 4.3 yards per carry across 13 games.

Injuries were still a problem in 2020, as he missed three games because of ankle and rib injuries.

The Rams should continue to rely on Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson Jr. in the backfield with Akers still easing his way back in, but his return is undoubtedly a boost for a Rams team that has its sights set on a Super Bowl.