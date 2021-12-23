Michael Beasley Reportedly Invited to G League Player Pool with Contract Offer

Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA veteran Michael Beasley has been offered an NBA G League contract and can enter the G League player pool, according to Marc Stein.

Beasley has not played a regular-season game in the NBA since the 2018-19 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in 26 appearances.

The forward agreed to join the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020 restart in Orlando, Florida, but his contract was voided after he tested positive for COVID-19.

He played for the Portland Trail Blazers team during the NBA Summer League this past offseason.

Though Summer League is usually reserved for younger prospects, the 32-year-old appeared in five contests while averaging 11.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, shooting 45 percent from three-point range.

The 2008 No. 2 overall draft pick still couldn't get a new contract:

The former Kansas State star has averaged 12.4 points per game across 11 seasons with seven different organizations. The 6'9" forward was at his best in 2010-11 when he scored 19.2 per game with the Minnesota Timberwolves, starting all 73 games he played.

Beasley is now looking for another chance to return to the NBA and show what he can do.

With teams around the league limited because of COVID-19, he could fill a roster opening.