Cowboys' Malik Hooker Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of WFT Game

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

The Dallas Cowboys have placed safety Malik Hooker on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

If he's vaccinated, the 25-year-old would have to test negative twice in order to be eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

