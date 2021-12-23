Browns' JC Tretter Announces He Tested Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Packers Game

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter announced Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The veteran lineman said he had felt "mild cold-like symptoms this morning," which led him to seek out a COVID-19 test.

With Thursday's news, Tretter will likely be absent for Saturday's game against the Green Bay Packers. He has yet to miss a single game since signing with Cleveland in 2017.

The Browns will have to forge ahead in Week 16 without a number of key players.

Earlier this week, the NFL and NFL Players Association reached an agreement to amend the COVID-19 health and safety protocols in the wake of a surge in new positive cases. The new rules ease the frequency at which vaccinated players are required to be tested.

The players can be voluntarily tested as much as they want, but they're only compelled when showing COVID-like symptoms.

Tretter, president of the NFLPA, argued in September in favor of daily testing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 when the Delta variant was causing a spike at the time.

"The NFLPA saw this coming months ago and has been advocating for a return to daily testing because it is more effective way to stop and prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our locker rooms," he said.

With Omicron variant creating the same problem—on a greater scale—the NFLPA renewed that call:

In another change to the health and safety protocols, the league and players' union agreed to accelerate the timeline by which vaccinated players can return to the field. Even if they continue to test positive, a player can be activated if his viral load is below the threshold at which he's deemed to be contagious.

Despite those changes, the timing of Tretter's positive test almost certainly means Nick Harris will be the Browns' starting center Saturday.