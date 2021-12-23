Alvin Kamara's Fantasy Playoffs Outlook with Saints Starting Ian Book vs. Dolphins

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints will be in rough shape offensively as they turn to their fourth starting quarterback of the season, but it could be good news for Alvin Kamara and fantasy managers counting on him in their playoffs.

Rookie fourth-round pick Ian Book is expected to start Monday night against the Miami Dolphins with Taysom Hill going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Though we don't know much about how Book will perform in his first regular-season action in the NFL, it should still be a positive for Kamara as he remains a must-start in fantasy leagues.

Kamara is coming off one of his worst performances of the season in Week 15, totaling just 18 rushing yards on 11 carries with two catches for 13 yards.

The five-time Pro Bowler has always been a threat in the passing game but has never really connected with Hill. Kamara has six catches in two starts alongside Hill this season and 10 in four starts in 2020, well below the running back's career average of 5.2 receptions per game.

Hill can also take away Kamara's touches near the goal line, scoring two rushing touchdowns in Week 15 against the New York Jets. Though Kamara still thrived with 120 rushing yards and a touchdown, his line could have been even better with more red-zone opportunities.

Book is also a running threat with 17 rushing touchdowns over his three years as a starter at Notre Dame, but the coaching staff is unlikely to trust him to take it himself in his first career start.

The Saints will have no choice but to use Kamara as much as possible as by far the best offensive weapon on the active roster.

Miami is difficult to run against (seventh in the NFL), but the guaranteed workload of 20-25 touches should make Kamara a safe option with a lot of upside in Week 16.