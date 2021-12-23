Knicks News: Danuel House Jr. Signs 10-Day Contract After Being Waived by Rockets

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

The New York Knicks announced they signed Danuel House Jr. to a 10-day contract.

The Houston Rockets waived House on Dec. 18. He averaged 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 16 games with Houston this season.

The 28-year-old will be eligible to suit up for New York's matchup Thursday with the Washington Wizards. The Knicks also host the Atlanta Hawks on Christmas Day.

Like many other NBA teams, the Knicks are struggling to cope as the Omicron variant is causing a surge of new COVID-19 cases. Six players are unavailable, but RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin could return by Saturday.

"I think there’s so many variables to this season that you just take it day by day," head coach Tom Thibodeau said of the situation. "You know the one thing about the league in general is there’s always change, but to this degree is different."

House will provide some short-term relief in the frontcourt with Toppin and Kevin Knox II temporarily out of action.

For his career, the veteran forward is averaging 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.4 blocks. He's also a 36.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

Considering the lengths to which some teams are going in order to meet the eight-player threshold, signing House is the best the Knicks can do in such a tight spot.