LaMelo Ball Says It's 'Amazing' to Have Michael Jordan as Hornets Governor

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is enjoying life under team governor Michael Jordan.

Ball told The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania that having Jordan atop the organization is "amazing."

"Having him as an owner, there's not a lot of them out there," he said at the 3:28 mark. "How many Black owners we got, for real?"

The reigning Rookie of the Year added he hasn't faced off with MJ on the court yet.

Jordan's reputation obviously precedes him. He's a six-time champion and widely considered the greatest NBA player ever. No other team governor in the league can boast that kind of resume as a player.

Because of that, it's not hard to see why players would relish the opportunity to join the Hornets. But Jordan's ownership tenure hasn't delivered much on-court success.

The sale of the Charlotte Bobcats to the 58-year-old was approved in March 2010. Starting with the 2010-11 season, Charlotte has made two trips to the playoffs, failing to get out of the first round on each occasion. The Hornets also have the fifth-worst winning percentage (.414) over that span, per Stathead.

Ball may be helping to reverse that trend.

The team finished with a losing record in 2020-21 but won 10 more games (33-39) than the previous season. The Hornets are 16-17 and ninth in the Eastern Conference this year.

More than that, Jordan may have a long-term cornerstone in Ball, who's averaging 19.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.

Charlotte hasn't been a marquee free-agent destination. The 20-year-old could change the perception, or at the very least make the franchise attractive for disgruntled stars looking to get traded.

Jordan was a serial winner as a player, success that hasn't translated to his time as a team governor. Thanks to Ball, the Hornets' future is looking bright.