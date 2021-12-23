Jake Paul Says Next Fight 'Most Likely' Won't Be Tommy Fury; Eyes 'Bigger Name'

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Jake Paul has seemingly moved on from the chance to fight Tommy Fury.

Though Fury wants another shot after a broken rib and chest infection forced him to withdraw from the scheduled Dec. 19 fight, Paul has loftier goals for his next match.

"Most likely not Tommy. I kind of want someone with a bigger name,” Paul told Lance Pugmire of USA Today Sports+. "We'll see how all the stars align, but I’m tired of carrying all these pay-per-view buys by myself."

Paul improved to 5-0 in his professional career after a knockout win over Tyron Woodley, who replaced Fury in last Saturday's main event.

Fury told The Unibet Lowdown (h/t TMZ Sports) that he will be healthy in March and wants to get another shot at Paul.

"I do believe my time will come," Fury said. "Me, Frank (Warren), we're trying to figure out the next date. We're trying to get that fight rescheduled because that's the fight I want next."

"Everybody wants to see this fight," he added. "You wanna proclaim yourself as a boxer. Stop calling out UFC people. Come and fight me."

Though Fury would be the first person with a boxing background to face Paul, this hasn't been an issue for the YouTube personality. His last three fights have been against MMA competitors, and he continues to target UFC stars.

Paul recently offered Jorge Masvidal $5 million plus a percentage of PPV sales for a bout, and he called out both Masvidal and Nate Diaz after his latest win.

While he will continue to hype up future bouts, Paul told Pugmire he expects to take a break after the holidays.

"I'm exhausted–mentally, physically," the 24-year-old said. "I need to take some time with my family."