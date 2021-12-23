Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Comments on Travis Hunter Committing to Jackson State

AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

Travis Hunter's commitment to Jackson State took the college football world by surprise. Shedeur Sanders, on the other hand, was convinced well before that that Hunter would join the Tigers.

Sanders, the son of JSU head coach Deion Sanders, told Khari Thompson of the Clarion Ledger a TikTok that Hunter posted in November led him to believe his commitment was in the bag.

"I made my own stuff. I don't do dances," Sanders said of the video. "I'm not a dancer like that. So I was like, 'Hey, man.' He wanted to make a TikTok. So I was like, 'Alright, if I make this TikTok, you're going to commit, right?' And then we made it. So right then and there I knew he was coming to Jackson State."

Some have argued that star high school athletes should join historically Black colleges and universities to help address the inequities that have emerged between HBCUs and other schools.

Perhaps Hunter will be a trend-setter in that regard. The Georgia native was the No. 1 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings for 2022.

His commitment was also a testament to what Deion Sanders is building at Jackson State.