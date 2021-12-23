ESPN: NBA Execs Deny That Not Testing Everybody for COVID-19 Is Financially Motivated

AP Photo/Morry Gash

As the NBA continues to play games amid rising COVID-19 cases throughout the league, one common question being asked is about the testing protocols coming into the season.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Baxter Holmes, some people in the league feel not having daily testing was a cost-cutting measure even though league executives have denied that was the case:

"Privately, several team executives and team health officials believed not testing everyone was financially motivated, though league officials have disputed this characterization to ESPN. For now, when a team has a positive case, that team is encouraged—but not required —to test all players and potentially impacted staff to see how far the virus has spread; the same is recommended when a team faces another team that has detected a positive test."

