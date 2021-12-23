TMZ: Kyler Murray Spent $5K a Piece for Custom Golf Gifts to Cardinals OL Players

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If a good offensive line is a quarterback's best friend, Kyler Murray is making sure his teammates know how much they are appreciated.

Per TMZ Sports, Murray gave each member of the Arizona Cardinals offensive line a new set of golf clubs from True Spec Golf as an early holiday present.

TMZ noted each set came with a custom golf bag and custom clubs that brought the total sale price to over $5,000 per person.

"The package was sweet—the bag featured every O-lineman's name and number and came complete with 13 total clubs—including a driver, woods, hybrids, irons and wedges," TMZ wrote.

This has become an annual tradition for Murray in his professional career. He gave the offensive line scooters in 2019 and personalized paintings in 2020.

Murray has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL this season when healthy, thanks in part to the performance of his offensive line.

Per ESPN, the Cardinals rank 11th overall in pass-block win rate through Week 15.

When Arizona's offense was operating at full strength early in the season, Murray completed 72.7 percent of his attempts through Week 8.

Things have gotten more difficult for the Cardinals of late as injuries have started to pile up, and Murray has been sacked six times in the past two games, both losses.

Despite those recent struggles, the Cardinals still rank eighth in the NFL in scoring average (27.0 points per game). They are also still tied with the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West at 10-4.