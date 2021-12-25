Chargers' Austin Ekeler Won't Play vs. Texans Due to COVID-19

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler announced on his Instagram stories Saturday that he will miss Sunday's matchup with the Houston Texans because he has COVID-19.

Ekeler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 22, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The 26-year-old is one of the most versatile running backs in the NFL. Ekeler has 1,347 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns this season.

He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Since then, he's emerged as the team's No. 1 running back.

Ekeler's best year came in 2019, when he recorded 1,550 total yards and 11 touchdowns. He notched 92 catches for 993 yards and eight scores that year.

Ekeler was limited to 10 games in 2020 because of hamstring and knee injuries. He finished with 933 total yards and three touchdowns. The Western Colorado product has totaled at least 500 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards in four of his five NFL seasons.

With Ekeler sidelined, the Chargers will rely on backups Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley.