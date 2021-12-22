Adrian Peterson Rips NFL Refs in IG Post, Says Seahawks Got 'Robbed' in Loss to Rams

AP Photo/John Froschauer

Seattle Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson called out the officials after his team's 20-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in an Instagram post Wednesday:

"Can we please come together and figure out a better solution that'll hold [NFL officials] more accountable? These blatantly missed and unwarranted calls literally change the outcome of games. It's heartbreaking when my sons, who flat out love the game of football, look at me teary eyed asking... 'Dad why are they not making the right calls?! Do they just want the Rams to win?'"

Peterson further discussed the issue in the caption:

"I don’t make excuses and I also feel any situation can be overcome, but, opportunities are all you need to create change. We got robbed of that last night on two critical plays which resulted in a 7 point swing and took away great field position that would’ve given us a chance to put points on the board. We then have a clear missed PI call that ended our opportunity to right the previous wrong of the officials. In critical moments of the game, they were presented with opportunities that we were not due to plays that should’ve been reviewable."

Arguably the biggest play in the game on a 4th-and-6 with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Despite an apparent pass interference against the Rams that would've given Seattle a first down, there was no call on the field.

Earlier in the quarter, a defensive holding call against the Seahawks on a 3rd-and-12 gave Los Angeles a first down with the score tied 10-10. The Rams scored a touchdown later in the drive to go up 17-10 before eventually sealing the win.

"These are literally life changing moments that shouldn’t be overlooked," Peterson wrote.

On the other hand, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was worried about other factors besides the refs.

"I'm not bellyaching about that call," Carroll said of the missed pass interference. "We needed to win the game in all the other ways we could win the game."

Peterson didn't play in Tuesday's game while dealing with a back injury and has only appeared in one game for Seattle since joining the team at the start of December. It's clear the 36-year-old is still emotional about his squad and he wants to win.

Meanwhile, there have been other complaints about the officials this season and players are becoming more aggressive in recent weeks. Chicago Bears pass-rusher Robert Quinn said Monday the NFL needs to "check the refs they hire."