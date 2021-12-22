Mavericks' Luka Doncic Enters NBA's COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks announced Luka Doncic entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

As a result, the two-time All-Star will be out for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He has already missed Dallas' last five games because of an ankle injury, with the Mavs going 3-2 over that span.

Teams around the NBA are struggling to have enough players active amid the surge in positive COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant. On Wednesday, the NBA postponed two more games because the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets fell below the eight-player threshold.

Despite the difficulties posed by the present situation, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN's Malika Andrews on Tuesday that the league isn't going to enter a temporary pause:

As a result, the Mavericks will have to continue forging ahead without their best player. The NBA could be without another of its biggest stars for Christmas, with Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks possibly missing out on the noon ET game at the New York Knicks before the Mavs are slated to play at the Utah Jazz at 10:30.

Doncic is averaging 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists. Wednesday's news is another setback in a season when off-court stories have overshadowed his performance on it.

The 22-year-old's absence will force Jalen Brunson to take over as Dallas' lead playmaker. The 6'1" guard is dishing out 5.2 assists per game, second-best on the team, and averaging 15.3 points.