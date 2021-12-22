GA HSFB QB Robbie Roper Dies at Age 18 After Complications from Shoulder Surgery

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Robbie Roper, a quarterback at Roswell High School in Georgia, died Wednesday from complications following shoulder surgery in Florida. He was 18.

Cal Callaway of Fox 5 Atlanta reported details of the high school senior's death. His family posted a statement on Twitter:

Roper received scholarship offers from Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State and Western Carolina, per 247Sports. He'd also attracted interest from several high-profile college football programs, including Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Georgia.

The quarterback tallied 42 total touchdowns (37 passing and five rushing) during Roswell's 2021 season. He guided the Hornets to a 10-3 record as they advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs. They finished 18th in MaxPreps' final rankings for Georgia.

Steven Craft, the athletic director for Fulton County Schools, posted a message of condolence on Twitter:

Roper had just spoken with Zach Goodall of All Gators on Sunday, saying his recruitment was starting to take off following his standout senior campaign.

"It's definitely been crazy. I mean the first game of the season, I think I put up 450 [yards] passing and about 70 on the ground, so I knew what season it could end up being," he said. "Lately it's just been crazy. I know it's a little late in the game, but there's still a lot of schools that have been very interested, and Florida has definitely been one of them."

Roswell's athletic department posted a statement on social media: "Heartbreaking news. Robbie was an incredible young man and made a huge impact on his teammates, classmates, and the community. #5 will never be forgotten."

Chris Prewett, the school's head football coach also shared his thoughts about Roper: "Heartbroken is a gross understatement. Robbie was a fantastic young man and a fighter all the way thru!! You will be missed in so many ways!! Prayers to this grieving family and our community."

His sister Breanna, a member of the Ole Miss softball team, coined the slogan "Live Like 5:"

No further information about the medical complications following his surgery has been made public.