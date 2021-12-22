Tommy Fury Says He Still Wants Jake Paul Fight After Pulling out of Bout with Injury

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Tommy Fury was forced to pull out of his scheduled fight with Jake Paul because of injury, but he is still looking to reschedule the high-profile bout when he gets back to full strength in March.

Fury discussed his plans on The Unibet Lowdown (h/t TMZ Sports):

"I do believe my time will come," Fury said. "Me, Frank (Warren), we're trying to figure out the next date. We're trying to get that fight rescheduled because that's the fight I want next."

Tyron Woodley replaced Fury in the Dec. 19 fight, but Paul came through with a sixth-round knockout.

"It was very upsetting for me to sit there and watch it," Fury said. "I know if I'd been in there, he wouldn't have been going six, seven rounds or whatever it was."

Fury was forced to back out of the initial match due to a broken rib and bacterial chest infection, per combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani.

Paul still didn't take it well, calling him "boxing's biggest b---h" during his announcement (warning: explicit language):

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He also sent an offensive voice memo to Tommy's brother, heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Paul is now 5-0 in his professional boxing career, although none of his wins are against experienced boxers. He continues to target MMA fighters, calling out Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz after his latest win.

Fury (7-0) would be the first legitimate boxer on his resume.

"Everybody wants to see this fight," Fury told Unibet. "You wanna proclaim yourself as a boxer. Stop calling out UFC people. Come and fight me."