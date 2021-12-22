Carson Wentz Will Have to Be 'Star' in Some Games for Colts to Win Title, per Reich

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday there will be games in which quarterback Carson Wentz will need to shine if his team is going to make the playoffs and ultimately win the Super Bowl.

"I think for us to go where we want to go, there are going to be games where Carson will be the quote-unquote star of the game," Reich told reporters. "I think that'll have to happen."

