UFC's Francis Ngannou: I Was 'Impressed' by Jake Paul's Knockout of Tyron Woodley

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Jake Paul's sixth-round knockout victory over Tyron Woodley caught the attention of UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ngannou said he was "impressed" by what Paul did Saturday night at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

"I didn't see that coming," he added. "I was sure that Tyron Woodley was gonna win this fight, you know? But you gotta give it to Jake Paul. He made a statement—a huge statement—and he proved that he puts his money where his mouth is."

Paul was originally scheduled to fight Tommy Fury in an eight-round bout, but Fury had to withdraw because of a chest infection and a broken rib.

Woodley stepped in to take Fury's spot after the two fought Aug. 29. The former UFC welterweight champion lost a split decision in his first professional boxing match.

Amid questions that the first bout was fixed, Paul said that Woodley's contract for the rematch included a $500,000 bonus if the Chosen One could knock out the controversial YouTube personality.

Instead, Paul was the one who sent Woodley to the canvas with a right hook:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Woodley, 39, has now lost six consecutive fights overall, including his mixed martial arts career. He lost four straight UFC bouts dating back to March 2019 when he dropped the welterweight title to Kamaru Usman.

Three of Woodley's last four losses has come via stoppage (knockout, TKO and submission).

Since transitioning to professional boxing in 2019, Paul has won all five of his matches. Four of his five victories have come by either knockout or TKO.

Paul has yet to announce plans for his next fight, though his camp has indicated they want former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The 24-year-old previously told TMZ Sports he hopes to challenge Saul "Canelo" Alvarez by 2024.