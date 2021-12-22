Michigan Football to Receive COVID-19 Booster as a Team Before CFP Semifinal

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines are doing everything they can to preserve the team's health before their first appearance in the College Football Playoff in program history.

"The booster's out there now, we have a full team booster shot tomorrow, so that'll be good," offensive lineman Andrew Stueber told reporters Tuesday. "I think everyone understands the gravity of the situation, to have an outbreak now would be devastating to a lot of people. Understanding the concern there is a big thing, so we've taken the proper precautions there."

Stueber also revealed the Wolverines have "implemented masks in meetings, maintaining social distancing" as they look to stay healthy as the omicron variant of COVID-19 has led to increased cases across the sports world and country.

Many sports have already been affected of late with the NFL moving games around in its Week 15 slate, college basketball teams cancelling nonconference games, the NBA postponing some games and the NHL shutting down operations through Saturday.

While COVID-19 was a major storyline with canceled games and numerous players out during the 2020 campaign for college football, it hasn't been as prevalent in the national narrative for much of the 2021 season.

An outbreak for a CFP team ahead of its postseason game would change that, so Michigan players are getting boosted before they face the Georgia Bulldogs on New Year's Eve.