Bronny James Held in Check as Sierra Canyon Wins at 'Iolani Classic

There have been times in LeBron James' legendary career when he needed his teammates to pick up the slack to earn a victory.

Tuesday brought one of those games for his son, Bronny.

Bronny James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers improved to 12-1 on the season with a narrow 51-48 win over Pembroke Pines in Tuesday's semifinals of the 'Iolani Classic in Hawai'i. James scored just one point, but Ramel Lloyd Jr. led the way with 23 in an impressive effort.

He also turned in the biggest highlight of the game with a key dunk:

Mike Price provided the secondary scoring with 12 points.