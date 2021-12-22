Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Willing to Give Up a Home Game to Play in Mexico

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to let fans of his team in Mexico know how much they mean to the organization, even if it means giving up a home game in a future season.

"I would do that to make sure that Mexico and our Mexican fans everywhere understand what our Mexican fans mean to us," he said during an interview with the team's official website when discussing the possibility of sacrificing a home contest in order to play a game in Mexico (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic).

That there are enough Cowboys fans in Mexico to fill a stadium and cheer for the team is a testament to the organization's brand recognition as one of the NFL's marquee franchises. They also play in Texas and not far from the United States' southern border and provide Spanish-language content on their website and social media accounts.

Their presence in the country should only increase considering Dallas announced it was given a license to expand its International Home Marketing Area (HMA) into Mexico as part of the NFL's outreach to bring in more fans across the globe.

The initiative means the Cowboys will hold events, partner with local brands and expand their outreach across Mexico.

Wednesday's announcement also highlighted the fact the NFC East team was the first in the NFL to broadcast games in Spanish. What's more, Dallas has played four preseason games in Mexico, and offensive tackle Isaac Alarcon, who is from Mexico, has spent the last two seasons on the Cowboys' practice squad.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dallas signed Alarcon through the NFL's International Player Pathway Program in 2020, and he was featured a number of times on HBO's Hard Knocks this preseason.

The Cowboys are one of a number of teams that were given license to expand into Mexico as part of the NFL's international outreach. They will be joined by the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas is 10-4 this season and sitting atop the NFC East.