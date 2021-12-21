Jake Paul Offering Jorge Masvidal $5M Plus PPV Sales Percentage for Next Fight

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

YouTube star and boxer Jake Paul has issued a challenge to UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal alongside a massive payday.

Michael Benson of TalkSport relayed the quotes from the Impaulsive podcast:

Paul is coming off a sixth-round knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Saturday, which marked his second boxing victory over the 39-year-old.

He also beat former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren by first-round TKO in April.

Paul previously called out both Masvidal and fellow UFC fighter Nate Diaz, who were in attendance for Saturday's card from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, but left before the main event finished.

Afterward, Paul had some choice words for the two of them.

"[Jorge] Masvidal and Nate Diaz, y'all are some b---hes for leaving this arena,” Paul screamed, per Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. "'Cause I know you don't want that s--t. I'll take out both of y'all next.

"Just get out of your contract with daddy Dana [White] and I'm going to f--k them up, too."

Masvidal responded to Paul on social media, telling the 24-year-old that he couldn't afford him in a boxing match:

Masvidal, who trained with Paul in the lead-up to the Askren fight, then challenged him to a one-fight deal in the UFC.

Neither a boxing match nor a UFC fight between Paul and Masvidal appears realistic at this time, as Martin noted.

"As unlikely as it was that Masvidal would ever get permission from the UFC to face Paul in a boxing match, the reverse seems utterly fanciful.

"Not only has Paul engaged in a very public battle with UFC President Dana White, but it seems highly unlikely that he’ll be signing to fight Masvidal in his mixed martial arts debut."

Masvidal is 35-15 lifetime as a professional MMA fighter. His career most notably includes a five-second knockout of Askren in July 2019.

Masvidal also fought for the welterweight title twice, losing to current champion Kamaru Usman in July 2020 and last April.

The man nicknamed "Gamebred" would undoubtedly be Paul's toughest test to date, but it doesn't appear that a fight will materialize any time soon, if at all.