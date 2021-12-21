PFL Light Heavyweight Fighter Jordan Young Dies at Age 27

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Mixed martial arts fighter Jordan Young died Saturday at the age of 27, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, who confirmed the news with the Broward County (Florida) Office of Medical Examiner and Trauma Services.

The cause of death is not yet known. Young most recently fought for PFL.

Young last competed on Oct. 27 as part of PFL's final card of the year. He snapped a two-fight losing streak by defeating Omari Akhmedov via third-round TKO. Young also fought for Bellator MMA during his career and had a record of 12-2 with 10 finishes.

A 6'4" light heavyweight, Young trained at American Top Team in Florida. The gym announced his death Sunday.

"It's with a heavy heart, we have learned about the passing of our teammate Jordan Young," American Top Team tweeted. "Our team is shocked and deeply saddened by this news. A great teammate, he will be deeply missed by all of us. Thoughts and prayers to his family. RIP to this warrior."

Young's boxing coach Derik Santos paid tribute to him in an Instagram post. Santos indicated that Young was looking forward to competing often next year after recovering from nagging injuries.

"He seemed to be overcoming obstacles and I became just a fan of him and that in itself," Santos wrote. "Just a few weeks ago we talked about how excited he was for 2022, and that as soon as he took care of some injury he wanted to schedule getting right back to work with me.

"When he spoke to me I had such a good feeling for him, he was on such an upswing and positive vibe after an injury plagued career. I was really looking forward to seeing him have continued success after his last big win."