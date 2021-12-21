Ex-Georgia Tech RB Jahmyr Gibbs Transfers to Alabama; Made All-ACC Team Last Season

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs announced Tuesday that he will transfer to Alabama:

The rising junior rushed 143 times for 746 yards (5.2 YPC) and four touchdowns in 2021. He also added 35 receptions for 465 yards and two more scores.

For his efforts, Gibbs earned All-ACC first-team all-purpose back honors. The conference also named him to the second team as a specialist and the third team as a running back.

The news comes six days after ex-LSU cornerback Eli Ricks, a former 5-star recruit, announced he would be transferring to Alabama.

Alabama's current No. 1 running back, Brian Robinson Jr., is a fifth-year senior in his last year of eligibility.

Trey Sanders is Robinson's backup. The sophomore had 242 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 56 carries (4.3 YPC) alongside four catches for 51 yards.

As noted by ESPN's Alex Scarborough, two other Alabama backs (Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams) suffered season-ending injuries this year.

Gibbs should have opportunities to carve out a significant role in the Alabama backfield, especially after a successful 2021 season with Georgia Tech.

Charlie Potter of Bama OnLine gave a rundown of where Gibbs could fit:

"So where does Gibbs fit in in a position room that could feature seven players next year? With a few players coming off injuries, especially McClellan who will likely be the No. 1 back when fully healthy again, having a guy with Power 5 experience like Gibbs allows them to take their time in recovering. That’s not to say the injured players won’t be ready for the start of the 2022 season, but if they’re not, Gibbs could certainly step in and provide UA with immediate help.

"But say everyone returns and is at 100-percent health for the opener against Utah State, then what? Well, Gibbs is a do-it-all back that can not only carry the ball but make plays with it out of the backfield as a receiver. In his two seasons at Georgia Tech, he has averaged 3.2 receptions per game and 12.9 yards per reception as the Jackets’ second-leading receiver."

Gibbs also could continue a positive Alabama trend.

The Crimson Tide have found excellent talents through the transfer portal, with the team notably finding its top wide receiver (Jameson Williams from Ohio State) and tackler (Henry To'o To'o from Tennessee) there.

Thanks in part to those two, the Crimson Tide are riding into the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 team in the country. They'll play Cincinnati in the CFP semifinal on Dec. 31.