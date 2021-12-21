Steelers' Mike Tomlin on Trading Melvin Ingram to Chiefs: He Didn't Want to Be Here

David Eulitt/Getty Images

While speaking with reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup against Kansas City, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin discussed his decision to trade defensive end Melvin Ingram to the Chiefs in November.

"We didn't weigh their circumstances," Tomlin said. "We weighed our circumstances. Not only the tangible element of our circumstances, but the intangible quality that makes us a team. When we moved him, we had an opportunity to get value for him and so that was entertaining and interesting to us.

"But also, to be quite honest with you and blunt, Melvin no longer wanted to be here. And for us, we prefer volunteers as opposed to hostages. And we believe that's a formula that allows us to come together in ways that you can't measure. To do the things we were able to do last week, to smile collectively in the face of adversity and do what's required to get out of the stadium with necessary wins. That's more of a function of us and the things that we value and less about Kansas City, the things that they needed or the prospects of playing them later in the season."

