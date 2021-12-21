WFT Brings Own Benches to Eagles Game After Cowboys Brought Theirs to Washington

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

One week after the Dallas Cowboys had custom-made benches shipped to FedEx Field, the Washington Football Team is following their lead for Tuesday's game.

The Football Team had heated benches shipped to Lincoln Financial Field to use against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Per Mitchell Tischler of NBC Sports Washington, Washington reached out to Dragon Seats last week after the Cowboys game to have heated benches made.

Tischler noted the Football Team will use these benches for their final three road games against the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 26) and New York Giants (Jan. 9).

