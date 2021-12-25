Aaron Rodgers Breaks Brett Favre's Packers Record for Most TD Passes

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Aaron Rodgers now has the most passing touchdowns in Green Bay Packers history after connecting with Allen Lazard on an 11-yard score in the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Rodgers has 443 passing touchdowns in his career, topping Favre's 442 in Green Bay.

The 38-year-old tied Favre during the Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens, although he was much more efficient in his path to the franchise record:

Favre praised Rodgers after the accomplishment:

"It's been a special run for me to be able to follow up a legend," Rodgers said of Favre on Fox.

Favre starred in Green Bay from 1992 to 2007, winning three MVP awards and one Super Bowl title. Rodgers was drafted in 2005 and spent three years as the veteran's backup before taking over, also earning three MVPs with one Super Bowl over his 14 seasons as a starter.

Rodgers has a chance to add to both of those marks in 2021 as one of the favorites for MVP while leading one of the top Super Bowl contenders.

From a statistical standpoint, the next step will be to catch Favre's career total of 508 passing touchdowns.

Favre notably continued his career beyond the Packers, spending one year with the New York Jets and two with the Minnesota Vikings before retiring. Rodgers has an uncertain future beyond this season with Jordan Love potentially set to take over under center.

Depending on his longevity, Rodgers could continue to climb the all-time touchdown list with Favre, Peyton Manning (539), Drew Brees (571) and Tom Brady (617) ahead of him.