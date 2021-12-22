Kristaps Porzingis Won't Play for Mavs vs. Timberwolves Because of Toe Injury

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis is one of a number of players who will miss Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Mark Medina of NBA.com, Porzingis will be sidelined with right toe soreness.

What's more, Luka Doncic is out with a sore left ankle, and Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber are all in the league's health and safety protocols.

Porzingis was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Timberwolves with what was later described as toe soreness.

The 26-year-old has also missed time this season because of a knee contusion, ankle sprain and low back tightness.

Injuries have long been an issue for Porzingis, who hasn't played more than 60 games in a season since 2016-17 with the New York Knicks. He tore his ACL the next season and has been in and out of the lineup over the past three years with the Mavericks.

Knee, ankle and back issues limited him to just 43 games in 2020-21.

Porzingis remains an impact player when on the floor, averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game in 2021-22. The production is still likely less than Dallas was expecting when he was signed to a five-year, $158 million contract extension.

Dwight Powell should see more minutes with Porzingis dealing with the latest injury.