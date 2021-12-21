Larry Fitzgerald on If He'd Consider NFL Comeback: 'Nothing's Changed on That Front'

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Larry Fitzgerald hasn't officially retired from the NFL, but it sure sounds like the future Hall of Famer is retired.

Fitzgerald was asked by co-host Jim Gray on his Let's Go! podcast about whether he'd be willing to suit back up in the league.

"Nothing’s changed on that front," the legendary wide receiver said (via Darren Urban of the Arizona Cardinals' official site).

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.