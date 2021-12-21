Matt Nagy Talks Bears' Offensive Struggles: 'It Starts with Me and It Ends with Me'

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Chicago Bears struggled on offense in Monday night's 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

After the game, Chicago head coach Matt Nagy accepted responsibility for the team failing to produce points. Nagy was the offensive play caller on Monday.

"It starts with me and it ends with me," Nagy told reporters.

