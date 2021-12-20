Jonathan Taylor, Nick Bosa Top 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Fan Vote Ahead of Roster Reveal

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Two days before 2022 Pro Bowl rosters are announced, the NFL has revealed the standings from the latest round of fan voting.

Per an official release from NFL Communications, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor leads all players with 265,370 fan votes.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is a close second with 264,687 votes. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (262,540), 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (244,714) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (242,900) round out the top five.

