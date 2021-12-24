ESPN: 'Door Open' for Lamar Jackson vs. Bengals as Ravens Preparing Huntley to Start

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly aren't ready to rule quarterback Lamar Jackson out for Sunday's Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but they are preparing backup Tyler Huntley for a possible second straight start.

Jackson missed the Ravens' Week 15 loss to the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury. It marked the first time in the 2019 NFL MVP's four-year career he missed a game because of an injury.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported an update Friday on SportsCenter about the Ravens' outlook on Jackson ahead of a key clash with the Bengals:

"The Ravens are keeping the door open slightly, but they're preparing Tyler Huntley to start his second consecutive game. That seems to be the way this is trending right now. As a source told me, 'Lamar Jackson is such a gamer you cannot rule him out.' So, they'll likely go into the weekend and see how he feels, unless it's just a non-starter today and they know he can't do anything at all. But, they feel pretty good that he can at least try to give it a go over the weekend. At least move him around and see what he could be able to handle if they could get to it."

The 24-year-old University of Louisville product previously missed a 2019 game to rest ahead of the playoffs, a 2020 contest after testing positive for COVID-19 and a matchup with the Chicago Bears earlier this year with a non-COVID illness.

He's been his usual dynamic playmaking self when healthy in 2021. He's recorded 2,882 passing yards, 767 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns in 12 appearances this season.

Huntley takes over the Baltimore offense any time the starter is sidelined. Josh Johnson moves up to the backup role in those situations.

The Ravens' attack isn't nearly as dangerous without Jackson leading the unit, so there's extra pressure on the team's defense any time the quarterback isn't on the field, especially as they try to earn a playoff spot in the AFC down the stretch.