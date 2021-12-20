Jaguars Rumors: 'Healthy Respect' for How Trevor Lawrence Handled Urban Meyer Firing

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Coaches around the NFL are reportedly impressed with how Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence handled the drama surrounding former head coach Urban Meyer, who was fired Thursday after less than a year with the franchise.

"Based on the coaches I've talked to, inside and outside the Jaguars' organization, there's a pretty healthy respect for how Trevor Lawrence has handled the last week," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday. "I had one tell me Lawrence's ability to weather everything that comes his way reminded him of Troy Aikman in 1989."

