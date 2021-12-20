X

    Report: NBA to Allow Teams to Sign Replacement Players For Players With COVID-19

    December 20, 2021

    The NBA and NBPA have reportedly reached an agreement that will allow teams to sign one replacement player for every rostered player who tests positive for COVID-19, per multiple reports, and will be required to sign a replacement player if they post two positive tests.

    Additionally, two-way players will no longer have a cap on the total number of appearances that they can make during the season. 

    NBA teams can now sign one replacement player for each roster player who tests positive for Covid, sources tell ESPN.

    Another key note in NBA's roster rule changes for flexibility amid pandemic: <br><br>Two-way players -- who previously had 50-game max -- now have no limit on the number of games they can appear in, sources said. <a href="https://t.co/TjwvKcHP9y">https://t.co/TjwvKcHP9y</a>

