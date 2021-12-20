Report: NBA to Allow Teams to Sign Replacement Players For Players With COVID-19

Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images

The NBA and NBPA have reportedly reached an agreement that will allow teams to sign one replacement player for every rostered player who tests positive for COVID-19, per multiple reports, and will be required to sign a replacement player if they post two positive tests.

Additionally, two-way players will no longer have a cap on the total number of appearances that they can make during the season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

