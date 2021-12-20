Report: NBA to Allow Teams to Sign Replacement Players For Players With COVID-19

Report: NBA to Allow Teams to Sign Replacement Players For Players With COVID-19December 20, 2021
The NBA and NBPA have reportedly reached an agreement that will allow teams to sign one replacement player for every rostered player who tests positive for COVID-19, per multiple reports, and will be required to sign a replacement player if they post two positive tests.
Additionally, two-way players will no longer have a cap on the total number of appearances that they can make during the season.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Another key note in NBA's roster rule changes for flexibility amid pandemic: <br><br>Two-way players -- who previously had 50-game max -- now have no limit on the number of games they can appear in, sources said. <a href="https://t.co/TjwvKcHP9y">https://t.co/TjwvKcHP9y</a>
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.