Aaron Rodgers on Tying Brett Favre's Packers TD Record: 'It's Been a Special Run'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tied the legendary Brett Favre for the most passing touchdowns in franchise history with 442 in Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens.

After the game, Rodgers reflected on his accomplishment in an interview with Erin Andrews of Fox Sports.

"It's been a special run for me to be able to follow up a legend," Rodgers said. "Hopefully I can break that record at home on Christmas next week."

Rodgers finished with 268 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay's 31-30 win. He threw the record-tying touchdown to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the fourth quarter.

With the win, the Packers became the first team to clinch a division title this season, wrapping up the NFC North for the third consecutive year.

Rodgers entered the game with 3,219 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He missed one game after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

Rodgers has been especially hot lately, throwing 13 touchdowns with no interceptions over his last four games. He has been hobbled by a toe injury throughout this season, but it didn't seem to affect him Sunday.

Favre finished his NFL career with a then-record 508 total touchdown passes. That mark has since been surpassed by Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning, and Favre is still in fourth place on the all-time list. He's 66 touchdown passes ahead of Rodgers, who sits in fifth.

Rodgers will have his opportunity to break Favre's team record at Lambeau Field on Christmas Day. The Packers will be going for their fourth straight win as they host the Cleveland Browns.