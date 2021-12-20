Cowboys' Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence Make Wager Over TDs Scored, Turnovers

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The Dallas Cowboys are in good spirits after Sunday's win over the New York Giants, their third straight victory.

After the game, it was revealed that a bet was made between quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence for the rest of the season for touchdowns scored on offense against takeaways created on defense. The Cowboys defense is in the lead after generating four takeaways against the Giants compared to two touchdowns.

"They obviously won this one, but we'll make sure it carries over," Prescott said. "They're doing a great job getting the ball. Front seven's attacking, back end's getting their hands on balls, and it's impressive. It's great to be a part of it."

In Dallas' 21-6 win, the defense had three interceptions and a fumble recovery. It's the team's third straight game with at least four takeaways, its longest streak since 1994. It was also the fifth time in the last six games that the defense has held an opponent to 20 points or fewer.

Trevon Diggs snagged his league-leading 10th interception, helping give the Cowboys 31 takeaways this season, their most since 2014. The team's 23 interceptions is their most since 1999.

Prescott threw a touchdown to Dalton Schultz while running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for the team's other score. Despite a subpar performance by the offense, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he likes the friendly wagering within the team, as it reminds him of an old-school mentality.

"I love that," Jones said. "I've seen some of the most productive growth in teams when they've been doing a little wagering. Deion [Sanders] and Michael [Irvin] and the defense and the offense used to bet $50,000 a practice on two-minute drills as to who won that practice."

Prescott said he'd be fine with the offense losing the bet.

"This thing is ongoing; we'll catch up," Prescott said. "Well, hopefully not. Hopefully, we don't catch up, honestly, because I hope they keep rolling them like that."

The Cowboys will go for their fourth straight win next Sunday night against the Washington Football Team.